CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Issues Earnings Results

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 977,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.10. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

In other news, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,684,164.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,442,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,317. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

