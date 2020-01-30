CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. CONMED updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.08-3.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.08-3.13 EPS.

CNMD opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51. CONMED has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $116.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

