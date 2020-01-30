Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Update

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CEIX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 270,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Consol Energy has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Consol Energy by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Consol Energy in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Consol Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Consol Energy in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Consol Energy in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.