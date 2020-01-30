Content Neutrality Network Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, IDEX, UEX and DDEX. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $103,319.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.28 or 0.03058877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00196427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, ABCC, CoinEx, CoinBene, HADAX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

