Contentos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.97 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Contentos has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $3.97 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.05811124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,118,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

