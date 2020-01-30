Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.36 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.55.

Shares of CLB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,411. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

