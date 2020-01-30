Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

NYSE CLB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.24. 65,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,613. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

