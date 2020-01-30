Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report sales of $4.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Core-Mark by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 133,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.