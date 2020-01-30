CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,651,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $117.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,675. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $94.90 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.