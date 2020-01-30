Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CSOD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -211.03 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $240,680.00. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 38,722 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,389,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,948,361.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,587. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter worth approximately $30,918,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth approximately $21,507,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 235,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,953,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 346.6% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 111,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

