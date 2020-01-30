Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,357,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,274,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $150,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,880. American Express has a 12-month low of $100.54 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,107. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

