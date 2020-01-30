Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

NYSE TFC traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.76. 377,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,789. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

