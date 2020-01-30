Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva updated its FY20 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,662,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,440. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.82.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $134,569.50. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

