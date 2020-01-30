Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

T traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,158,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $268.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.