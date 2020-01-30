Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Update

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.16. The company had a trading volume of 850,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.28. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

