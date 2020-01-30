Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Update

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of COST stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.16. The company had a trading volume of 850,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.28. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $314.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
