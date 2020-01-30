Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,806,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $129,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.