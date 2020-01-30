Cowen Increases Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $14.00

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.28. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 512.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 926,522 shares during the period.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

