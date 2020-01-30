Creditbit (CRB) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Creditbit has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Creditbit has a market cap of $9,478.00 and approximately $87.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded up 136.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit (CRYPTO:CRB) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Creditbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

