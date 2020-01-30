Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.5 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 143,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 154,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 52,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,457. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $536.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

