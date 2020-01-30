Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CL King reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Crocs from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. 867,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. Crocs has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $43.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

