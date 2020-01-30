CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.06). CryoPort also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on CryoPort in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 411,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,571. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.84. The stock has a market cap of $627.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton bought 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $1,998,532.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,533. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the third quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CryoPort by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the third quarter worth $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CryoPort by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the third quarter worth $211,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

