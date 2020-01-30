Crypto.com Coin Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, GOPAX, KuCoin and Bithumb. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $700.05 million and $5.13 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.47 or 0.05724491 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00128702 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

CRO is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,354,337,900 tokens. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, Huobi Global, CoinTiger, OceanEx, Bithumb, Bittrex, Indodax, GOPAX, Bibox, DDEX, Upbit, Dcoin, BigONE, DigiFinex, KuCoin, Bithumb Global, CPDAX, HitBTC, Huobi Korea, OKEx, Fatbtc and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.