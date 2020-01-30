CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Short Interest Update

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSS Industries by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSS Industries by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CSS Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CSS Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSS Industries by 112.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 250,803 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,723. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.00. CSS Industries has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. CSS Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter.

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

