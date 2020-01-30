Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AZUL opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15 and a beta of -0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. Azul SA has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.71 million. Azul had a return on equity of 196.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul SA will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

