Cwm LLC Buys 45,071 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 20,302.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,071 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHG opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

