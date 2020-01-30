Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 199,117 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 412,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 409,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,399,000 after acquiring an additional 210,163 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 279,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $94.99 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $86.27 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.