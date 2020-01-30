Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $43.39 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

