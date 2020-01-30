Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Baidu by 14.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 9.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Baidu by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $126.47 on Thursday. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

