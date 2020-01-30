Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $144.55 and a twelve month high of $170.50.

