Cwm LLC Sells 24,337 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,337 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

