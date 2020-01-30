Cypress Energy Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CELP)

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Cypress Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 83.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Cypress Energy Partners to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CELP traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.74. 8,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 143.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.