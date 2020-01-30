Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN) Shares Up 2.1%

Dacian Gold Limited (ASX:DCN)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.45 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.43 ($1.01), 1,117,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.40 ($0.99).

The company has a market capitalization of $320.02 million and a PE ratio of 108.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dacian Gold Company Profile (ASX:DCN)

Dacian Gold Limited explores and develops gold properties in Australia. It primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold Project located in the Western Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Como, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Dacian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.