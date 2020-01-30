Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN) Shares Up 2.1%

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Dacian Gold Limited (ASX:DCN)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.45 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.43 ($1.01), 1,117,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.40 ($0.99).

The company has a market capitalization of $320.02 million and a PE ratio of 108.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dacian Gold Company Profile (ASX:DCN)

Dacian Gold Limited explores and develops gold properties in Australia. It primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold Project located in the Western Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Como, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Dacian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit