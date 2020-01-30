Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -3.58

News articles about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a news impact score of -3.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock remained flat at $GBX 399 ($5.25) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The company has a market capitalization of $738.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 442.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 442.72.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.