Dalecoin Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (DALC)

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Dalecoin has a total market capitalization of $4,585.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dalecoin token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, Dalecoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dalecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.03204181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dalecoin

Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,558 tokens. Dalecoin’s official website is dalecoin.org . Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dalecoin

Dalecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dalecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dalecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dalecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dalecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dalecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.