DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.33

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.33 and traded as high as $9.61. DASAN Zhone Solutions shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 1,191 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Yim acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim acquired 12,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

