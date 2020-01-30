DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Down 13.2%

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.84, approximately 3,105,012 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 548,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

DBVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter worth about $4,601,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 245,364 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 57,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

