DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 198.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 251.6%.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.13.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.82.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

