Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,368 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,805,000 after acquiring an additional 76,197 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,620,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,527,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,115,000 after acquiring an additional 232,266 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GSK stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.92. 1,085,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.