Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,373,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after purchasing an additional 342,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $85.96. 1,124,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,184. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $84.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

