Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 353 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.03. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $261,412.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,267.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,514 shares of company stock worth $71,168,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

