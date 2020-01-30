Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 865 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Spire by 25.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spire by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,618,000 after purchasing an additional 78,296 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Spire by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Spire by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX began coverage on Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.20. 4,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

