Dearborn Partners LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $17,638,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lear by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $124.33. 149,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.25. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $159.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

