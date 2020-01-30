Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 4,461 Shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth about $457,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 62,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

