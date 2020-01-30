Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.40-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.00. 52,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,572. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $180.76. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America set a $202.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.15.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $483,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.