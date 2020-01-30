Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,909,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,005% from the previous session’s volume of 2,525,217 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLPH shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,863,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 220.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Delphi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,878,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 145,320 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delphi Technologies by 73.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

