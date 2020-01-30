Desire Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,630.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Desire has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $13,630.00 and approximately $7,712.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,469.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.01939011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.99 or 0.04105219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00716136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00126855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00778341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009349 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00027647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00719060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Desire

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

