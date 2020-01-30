Deutsche Bank Raises VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $30.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VICI. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 78,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,284. VICI Properties has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $26.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The company had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $724,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 21.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,079 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

