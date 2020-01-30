Deutsche Bank Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €5.75 ($6.69) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.96 ($6.93).

CBK opened at €5.26 ($6.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.47. Commerzbank has a one year low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a one year high of €8.26 ($9.60).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

