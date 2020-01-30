Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

LHA traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.03 ($16.31). The stock had a trading volume of 7,294,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.34.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

