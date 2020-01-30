Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($16.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

LHA traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.03 ($16.31). The stock had a trading volume of 7,294,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 1-year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.34.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit