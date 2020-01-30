Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLAKY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 65,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,790. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,480 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

